CORRECTED-BRIEF-Shenzhen Tatfook Technology obtains land site for 158 mln yuan
* Says it wins land auction for 158 million yuan ($22.97 million)
CAIRO Jan 5 Egyptian prosecutors sent four telecom company employees to court on Thursday after charging them with passing phone calls that served the interests of Israel, an official at the prosecutor's office said.
"The state security prosecutor referred four employees of Mobinil telecom company to the state security court on the charge of passing calls to the benefit of the state of Israel," he said.
The official did not give further details or explain the exact nature of the charges but said a statement would be released later on Thursday.
Egypt in 1979 became the first Arab country to forge a peace treaty with its neighbour Israel, but relations remain cool.
Over the years, Egypt has arrested a number of people accused of spying for the Jewish state.
Mobinil is a mobile phone venture of Orascom Telecom and France Telecom. (Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Rosalind Russell)
PARIS, Feb 23 French telecoms group Orange reported a 1.3 percent increase of its yearly core operating profit on Thursday, helped by a strong sales momentum in Spain and a reduction in labour expenses.
PARIS, Feb 23 French conglomerate Bouygues said on Thursday that improved profitability at its telecoms unit helped it deliver a forecast-beating operating profit last year despite lower sales, and it predicted a further rise in group profitability for 2017.