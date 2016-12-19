BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
DUBAI Dec 19 Egypt's stock index jumped 2.5 percent in heavy trade by mid-afternoon on Monday as the Egyptian pound depreciated against the U.S. dollar, and on news that a state-owned bank signed a loan with a big Chinese bank, portfolio managers said.
Twenty-five of the 30 most liquid Egyptian shares rose with Telecom Egypt and Global Telecom Holding each surging their 10 percent daily limits.
The Egyptian pound was being bought for 19 pounds per dollar against around 18.8 earlier in the day on the back of higher demand for the greenback amid a shortage in banks, bankers told Reuters.
Overall, many investors consider currency weakness a positive for the stock market in the short term because it makes prices more attractive for foreign investors, and may drive local funds into stocks as a hedge against inflation.
"The dollar rate is keeping up the appetite" for stocks among foreign funds, said Wafik Dawood, portfolio manager at Compass Capital.
Also, Banque Misr signed a memorandum of understanding with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China for a $500 million loan aimed at boosting dollar liquidity and financing joint Egyptian-Chinese projects. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Banco Popolare's (Popolare) and Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM) ratings following their merger into Banco BPM S.p.A., which became effective on 1 January 2017. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of the outstanding rated debt originally issued by both banks, which was transferred to the new parent upon the merger. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the r
* Decided to buy back up to 300,000 outstanding shares of the company, around 4.37 percent of share capital and to buy back shares of Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG, in a voluntary public purchase offer at a purchase price of 2.70 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)