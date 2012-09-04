CAIRO, Sept 4 Egypt's benchmark share index rose 1.7 percent on Tuesday to its highest since June 2011 after a U.S. official said Washington was close to a deal with Egypt for $1 billion in debt relief.

U.S. diplomats and negotiators for Egypt's new Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, who took office in June after the country's first free presidential election, were working to finalize an agreement, the official said.

The index was at 5,552.67 points at 0837 GMT. It has surged 36 percent as Mursi emerged as winner of the election and his new government stepped up efforts to secure aid from foreign donors to shore up an ailing economy. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)