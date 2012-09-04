UPDATE 3-Apache sees higher 2017 budget, but output forecast disappoints
* Shares fall as much as 6.6 pct (Adds analysts' expectations; updates shares)
CAIRO, Sept 4 Egypt's benchmark share index rose 1.7 percent on Tuesday to its highest since June 2011 after a U.S. official said Washington was close to a deal with Egypt for $1 billion in debt relief.
U.S. diplomats and negotiators for Egypt's new Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, who took office in June after the country's first free presidential election, were working to finalize an agreement, the official said.
The index was at 5,552.67 points at 0837 GMT. It has surged 36 percent as Mursi emerged as winner of the election and his new government stepped up efforts to secure aid from foreign donors to shore up an ailing economy. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Shares fall as much as 6.6 pct (Adds analysts' expectations; updates shares)
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
Feb 23 Shares in Purplebricks Group Plc rose as much as 19 percent on Thursday after the British online real estate agent said it would enter the U.S. market, having built a leading position in a fragmented industry at home.