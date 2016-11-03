(Adds details, analysis)
By Andrew Torchia and Celine Aswad
DUBAI Nov 3 Egypt's blue-chip stock index
soared early on Thursday after the central bank said it was
floating the Egyptian pound in an effort to end a hard-currency
shortage that has plagued the economy for several years.
The EGX 30 index jumped 8.3 percent with many
stocks rising their 10 percent daily limits. The broader EGX 100
gained only 3.6 percent, however.
The central bank said it had floated the pound and
raised interest rates by 300 basis points. Bankers told Reuters
they had been informed that the central bank would set an
initial guidance rate of 13 pounds to the dollar at a sale at
1300 local time (1100 GMT), compared to the previous official
rate of 8.88 pounds.
Equity traders in Cairo reported a deluge of buy orders,
some of which were unfilled because the stocks had no room to
rise further for the day.
In mid-March, the central bank devalued the pound to 8.85
per dollar from 7.73; the stock market rallied 6.7 percent that
day.
Analysts said the market's gains could be greater this time
because the size of the devaluation was much bigger, suggesting
it had more chance of convincing investors that the pound was
now fairly valued. The float is also expected to clear the way
for a $12 billion loan which Egypt has been negotiating to
obtain from the International Monetary Fund.
The devaluation could draw billions of dollars of investment
into Egypt, and encourage hundreds of thousands of Egyptians
living overseas to send money home.
A Dubai analyst, however, said that some foreign investors
were likely to remain cautious about putting money into Egypt
for now until they saw how well Egyptian authorities managed the
float, and because of uncertainties overhanging emerging markets
such as the U.S. presidential election.
Egyptian importers such as Juhayna Food Industries
, GB Auto and Ezz Steel should
benefit from the devaluation because they will now have easier
access to foreign exchange, said local brokerage Naeem. It said
the companies had been paying exorbitant rates for dollars in
the unofficial market.
Real estate stocks had already been performing well in
anticipation of the devaluation, as investors use real estate to
hedge against the inflation that may be triggered by a weaker
currency, Naeem said.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)