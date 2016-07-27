DUBAI, July 27 Egypt's stock market rose sharply
early on Wednesday in response to news that Cairo was near
agreeing an International Monetary Fund lending programme.
The main Egyptian equities index was 3.3 percent
higher after five minutes of active trade. Blue-chip stocks
favoured by foreign investors surged with Commercial
International Bank, the largest listed lender, jumping
4.5 percent.
Late on Tuesday, the government said it was seeking $7
billion annually over three years. Prime Minister Sherif Ismail
ordered the central bank governor and minister of finance to
complete negotiations for the programme with an IMF team that
would visit Egypt in the next few days.
An IMF deal, and the attached economic policy conditions,
could help to revive foreign investor confidence in Egypt and
allow it to remove some of the curbs on access to hard currency
that have plagued the economy.
But many analysts think another currency devaluation remains
inevitable, while the IMF programme could involve fiscal
tightening that would prevent any quick recovery in economic
growth.
Also, $21 billion over three years might not be enough by
itself to restore Egypt's balance of payments to health,
especially if donors in the Gulf decide to cut back their aid in
response to their own budget pressures.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)