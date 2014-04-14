By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 13 Egypt plans to boost
electricity prices for the richest 20 percent of its citizens
before the presidential elections at the end of May, as the
country has 'no time to waste' in starting reforms, the planning
minister said.
Ashraf al-Arabi, Egypt's minister of planning and
international cooperation, this week said the decision on
raising gasoline prices will be taken "very soon," but declined
to provide further details.
Al-Arabi's sense of urgency suggested that for the first
time in years, Egypt was on the same page with the International
Monetary Fund, which has long urged the country to push through
structural reforms, such as gradually reducing costly subsidies.
After the 2011 uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak, already
high energy subsidy costs ballooned to a fifth of state spending
as the Egyptian pound plunged, making imports more expensive.
Egypt's finance minister said last month that spending on
energy subsidies next year would be 10-12 percent above the 130
billion Egyptian pounds ($19 billion) budgeted for, unless
immediate reforms are made.
"This energy subsidy system is unsustainable; we cannot
afford (for) this to continue," al-Arabi said in an interview on
the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington.
"We don't have time to waste. ... It's better for Egypt to
start some of these measures at least before the presidential
election, just to pave the way for the coming president, to make
his life easier," he said.
Al-Arabi declined to specify by how much electricity prices
would rise, saying the issue was still under negotiation. He
also emphasized the price hikes would be gradual, and could take
three to five years to implement in full.
He said the government had agreed to allocate at least 15
percent of its subsidy savings to social programs and the poor.
"This will benefit the poor, because we will take this from
the rich and reallocate it to the poor and social spending," he
said. "So I believe we have a good story to tell to the Egyptian
people."
Egypt sells many energy products at prices substantially
below the cost of production. But one cash-strapped government
after another has resisted attacking the wasteful system,
fearful that raising fuel prices could spark unrest.
The previous government of Mohamed Morsi was already trying
to cut spending to contain a ballooning budget deficit, and was
in negotiations with the IMF for a loan program that would have
required Egypt to raise taxes and cut subsidies. But
negotiations were never completed before Morsi was toppled last
July.
Since then, Egypt has relied on billions of dollars in aid
from the Gulf Arab states of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
and Kuwait.
"What I think Egypt should do is use continued Gulf support
to create a breathing space, so that reform can be gradual, and
you're not forced into abrupt reforms by running out of money,"
Christopher Jarvis, the IMF's mission chief for Egypt, said in
an earlier briefing with reporters.
"I think the sooner reform is started, the better. But I see
it as a process that will take several years," he added.
Al-Arabi said Egypt plans to raise gas prices "very soon,"
declining to elaborate further.
He said the government will make a bigger push to distribute
smart cards for fuel, part of a program to cut costs for the
heavily subsidized commodity by reducing so-called "leakages,"
or smuggling and selling of gasoline on the black market.
The government in October said it would print 5 million
smart cards to give to motorists, who would use them to buy
gasoline and diesel at fuel stations, allowing the government to
track and monitor deliveries.
A smart card company contracted for the project alleged
earlier this month that the Egyptian government was taking too
long to roll out the system.
Al-Arabi said only 2 million or so cards have been
distributed so far, and the government plans to distribute the
remaining cards in the next two to three months.
"Once we have this smart card system, we will save at least
15 to 20 percent on leakages in the system," he said.
Egypt on Sunday also said it plans to introduce a smart card
system for subsidized bread by July.
Egyptians will vote on May 26-27 in a presidential election
where Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the former army chief who deposed
Morsi, is expected to win easily.
Al-Arabi said any of Egypt's presidential candidates would
support moving forward on subsidy reforms and other changes to
the economy.
"The Egyptian challenges are well known to everybody," he
said. "We keep talking about these same problems, at least in
the last 30 or 40 years. ... It's time to reform."
(Editing by Eric Walsh)