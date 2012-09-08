CAIRO, Sept 8 A new road linking Egypt to its southern neighbour Sudan will be inaugurated on September 20, significantly cutting transport costs between the two countries, a senior Egyptian official was cited by state news agency MENA as saying on Saturday.

The road, which cost 45 million Egyptian pounds ($7.4 million) to build, will connect the village of Qastal in southern Egypt to the northern Sudanese city of Halfa, said Ibrahim Amer, a senior transport official, according to MENA. ($1 = 6.0943 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Sophie Hares)