CAIRO Dec 1 Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said on Thursday it would raise toll fees for all vessels passing through the strategic waterway by 3 percent starting March 2012, saying tariffs had not been changed for the previous three years.

"The Suez Canal Authority has decided the following regarding toll fees in 2012 ... firstly raising vessel toll fees in 2012 by 3 percent for all types of ships passing through the canal," it said in a statement, adding that this would be effective from March 2012.

It said the change followed studies about the global economy and trade.

(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Writing by Edmund Blair)