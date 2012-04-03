CAIRO, April 3 The M.T. Tour, a tanker
identified by the United States as owned by a sanctions-evading
company set up by Iran, passed through Egypt's Suez Canal on
Tuesday.
The ship, owned by ISIM Tour Ltd, had been held up by
Egyptian authorities for five days for not paying passage fees
through the canal, which guarantees a right of passage to all
ships during war and peacetime.
A canal official said the 81,000-tonne M.T. Tour was
carrying crude from Syria to Singapore, and had been "allowed to
pass through the Suez Canal, after paying the required fees".
Reuters reported on Friday that the M.T. Tour was shipping a
cargo of 120,000 tonnes of Syrian crude to a state-run Chinese
company.
The official added that the tanker had come from Syria and
was heading to Singapore. He said it had been carrying a Maltese
flag but was now registered under a Bolivian flag. The official
had no knowledge of any link with Iran.
Malta said on Sunday it was delisting the M.T. Tour on
learning that it was carrying Syrian oil in breach of
international sanctions.
Western and Arab countries have imposed sanctions on Syria
in an effort to force President Bashar al-Assad to halt his
crackdown on a civilian uprising that has slowly turned into an
armed rebellion. The United Nations estimates that some 9,000
civilians have been killed.
