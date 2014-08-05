CAIRO Aug 5 A new 72-km (45-mile) canal alongside to be built alongside the existing the Suez Canal is expected to cost $4 billion, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority said on Tuesday.

"The total estimated cost of digging ... for the new channel will be about four billion dollars," Mohab Mamish told a conference in Ismailia, a port town on the Suez Canal, broadcast by state television. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Oliver Holmes)