UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISMAILIA, Egypt, June 13 Egypt's New Suez Canal will open on August 6, the canal authority chairman said on Saturday.
Mohab Mameesh, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority, also said that the digging and dredging works would conclude on July 15.
The new canal will run alongside the existing 145-year-old waterway, part of a multi-billion-dollar project to expand trade along the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.