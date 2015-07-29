UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ISMAILIA, Egypt, July 29 Work on Egypt's New Suez Canal is complete, Suez Canal Authority Chairman Mohab Mameesh said in a news conference on Wednesday.
He was speaking before the project's formal inauguration, scheduled for Aug. 6.
"We have finished work on time and even before the specified time," Mameesh said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Larry King)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.