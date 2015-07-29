ISMAILIA, Egypt, July 29 Work on Egypt's New Suez Canal is complete, Suez Canal Authority Chairman Mohab Mameesh said in a news conference on Wednesday.

He was speaking before the project's formal inauguration, scheduled for Aug. 6.

"We have finished work on time and even before the specified time," Mameesh said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Larry King)