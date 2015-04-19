(Adds details)
CAIRO, April 19 Egypt will impose an 8 percent
import tariff on rebar - reinforced steel bars - for three
years, the industry and trade ministry said on Sunday, extending
temporary tariffs introduced last year to protect the domestic
industry.
A ministry statement said Egypt would also impose a 20
percent tariff on white sugar for 200 days, following a filing
to the World Trade Organization last week in which it sought to
safeguard domestic producers from a damaging surge in imports.
The tariffs come at a critical time for Egypt's steel
industry, which is recovering from four years of political and
economic turmoil, and for a global market struggling with low
prices and over-capacity due to lacklustre demand.
Egyptian steel companies have been further pressured by
energy costs and availability in a country where energy
shortages have hit output and profitability. The country
produces six to seven million tonnes of reinforced steel a year.
Egypt's major steelmakers had petitioned the government to
impose anti-dumping measures on rebar and wire rod imports from
China, Ukraine and Turkey after energy subsidies were cut last
summer.
The ministry statement said the steel tariffs would be at
least 408 Egyptian pounds ($53.5) per tonne in the first year,
dropping annually to 175 pounds in the third year.
A ministry official told Reuters the tariffs on steel
imports would begin on May 2 and those on sugar would start once
a notice is published in the official gazette.
Temporary "safeguard tariffs" are allowed under WTO rules if
there is a sudden, unexpected and damaging surge of imports, and
if the country that imposes the tariffs first seeks the views of
interested parties.
The ministry statement said a minimum tariff of 700 Egyptian
pounds per tonne would be imposed on white sugar while the
government investigates an influx of imports in 2014 and the
first quarter of 2015.
"This fierce attack of white sugar imports came as a result
of a drop in global prices which has not happened in more than
20 years," the statement said, adding that the surge in imports
had already cost Egyptian industry about 1 billion pounds.
($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin and Ehab Farouk, Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)