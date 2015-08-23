(Adds details, background)
CAIRO Aug 23 Egypt lowered the top tax rate and
the threshold for companies and individuals in high income
brackets on Sunday and suspended a 10 percent tax on capital
gains in an attempt to attract investors and boost the economy.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a decree lowering the
top tax rate on companies and individuals from 25 percent to
22.5 percent. The decree also suspended a 10 percent capital
gains tax for two years as of August 2015.
The highest income bracket to which the new 22.5 percent
rate will apply went down from 250,000 Egyptian pounds
($31,948.88) to 200,000, the decree said.
The government had said in May it would put the 10 percent
tax on capital gains on hold, reversing a central component of
its economic reform agenda that investors had criticised.
It kept in place a 10 percent tax on stock dividends. The
Cairo bourse had previously been exempt from any taxes on
capital gains or dividends.
The taxes, approved by Sisi in July 2014 as part of efforts
to overhaul an economy battered by years of political turmoil,
were in April challenged in court.
Former army chief Sisi, who ousted Egypt's first freely
elected president following mass protests against his rule, has
promised a programme of reforms to win back foreign investors
who fled the country after a 2011 uprising.
Egypt must balance attempts to narrow a budget deficit of
around 10 percent of GDP with efforts to boost business
activity.
($1 = 7.8250 Egyptian pounds)
