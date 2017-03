CAIRO, April 8 Taxes collected from Qatar National Bank 's acquisition of National Societe Generale Bank will be refunded to shareholders, an aide to the Finance Minister told Reuters on Monday.

The move comes after Egypt decided to cancel a planned tax on stock market dividends and share gains in takeover bids, Abdullah Shahata, the minister's aide, said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif)