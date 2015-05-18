* Main index surges 6.2 pct after 5-month low
* Critics said tax was complicated, burdensome
* Egypt aims to fix state finances, attract investors
(Adds trader comments, updates index)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO, May 18 Egypt froze plans for a 10 percent
tax on capital gains on Monday, reversing a central component of
its economic reform agenda that investors had criticised.
It kept in place a 10 percent tax on stock dividends. The
Cairo bourse had previously been exempt from any taxes on
capital gains or dividends.
The taxes, approved by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last
July as part of efforts to overhaul an economy battered by years
of political turmoil, were challenged in court last month.
Former army chief Sisi, who ousted Egypt's first
freely-elected president following mass protests against his
rule, has promised serious reforms to win back foreign investors
who fled the market after a 2011 uprising.
Egypt must balance reforms aimed at narrowing a budget
deficit of around 10 percent with efforts to boost business
activity.
The decision to delay the capital gains tax for two years
surprised the market after the finance minister told reporters
last month the government would only amend the payment method.
The Cairo index, which hit a five-month low last
week, surged 6.2 percent after the announcement. It was headed
for its biggest daily gain in 22 months, with at least a dozen
stocks reaching their daily 10 percent limits.
The prime minister and the investment minister opened the
trading session earlier in an unusually public show of support
for the stock exchange.
"The government reaffirms the importance of the bourse and
its role in attracting foreign investments to Egypt," Investment
Minister Ashraf Salman told Reuters by phone.
He said the decision, which awaits Sisi's approval later
this week, was aimed at improving liquidity in the stock market.
"The decision will reflect positively on the volume of
trading by foreigners in the market and on direct investment in
Egypt in general," said Mohamed Maher, chief executive of
brokerage Prime Holding.
The introduction of the new taxes sparked a sell-off last
month by disgruntled investors, who complained the tax
regulations were too complicated and would make the bourse less
competitive compared with other markets.
Allen Sandeep, head of research at NAEEM Brokerage, said the
capital gains freeze translated into "a reduction in the cost of
capital in general. At the same time, this for now, rules out
earlier concerns over the actual implementation of the capital
gains tax."
(Additional reporting by Stephen Kalin in Cairo, Olzhas Auyezov
in Dubai; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael
Georgy/Ruth Pitchford)