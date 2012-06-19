CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's central bank said it sold $526 million in one-year U.S.-dollar-denominated treasury bills on Tuesday, more than the $500 million it originally sought.

The weighted average yield edged up to 3.715 percent from 3.706 percent at the last issue on May 15.

The central bank received bids worth $890 million, with yields on the accepted bids ranging from 3.7 to 3.73 percent . (Reporting by Mohamed Samir)