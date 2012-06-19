UPDATE 1-Japan, U.S. agreed FX talks best left for finance leaders-Abe
* Japan proposed opening econ dialogue with U.S.-Aso (Adds quotes, detail)
CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's central bank said it sold $526 million in one-year U.S.-dollar-denominated treasury bills on Tuesday, more than the $500 million it originally sought.
The weighted average yield edged up to 3.715 percent from 3.706 percent at the last issue on May 15.
The central bank received bids worth $890 million, with yields on the accepted bids ranging from 3.7 to 3.73 percent . (Reporting by Mohamed Samir)
* Japan proposed opening econ dialogue with U.S.-Aso (Adds quotes, detail)
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Senate voted to confirm former banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, installing the Trump administration's point-man on tax reform, financial de-regulation and economic diplomacy efforts.
* DXY probes 3-week highs ahead of Yellen's testimony to Congress