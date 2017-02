CAIRO Jan 17 Egypt's central bank said it sold $1 billion in one-year U.S.-dollar-denominated treasury bills on Tuesday at a weighted average yield of 3.855 percent.

The central bank received bids worth $2.043 billion, with yields on the accepted bids ranging from 3.845 to 3.86 percent . The bank had originally offered $1 billion.

The average yield at the last issue of dollar-denominated T-bills on Dec. 20 was 3.881 percent. (Reporting by Mohamed Samir)