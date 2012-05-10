* Saudi loan puts Egypt one step closer to closing IMF deal

* Central bank comes up 2 bln EGP short at T-bill auction

* Says will offer $750 mln in dlr-denominated bills Tuesday (Recasts, adding details and analyst quotes)

By Patrick Werr

CAIRO, May 10 Egypt secured a long-awaited $1 billion loan from Saudi Arabia, but the funds are probably too little and too late to take pressure off government finances and bring down its borrowing costs soon, analysts say.

Egypt's finances have been stretched thin by 15 months of political turmoil that has cut into tax revenue and increased demands for new government spending.

The central bank offered 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($828.3 million) in domestic T-bills at an auction on Thursday, but ended up selling bills worth only 3 billion pounds, with banks unwilling or unable to stump up the funds the government needs.

The government has relied increasingly on domestic money markets to finance its deficit, and the resources local banks have to lend are nearly at their limit, analysts say. The increased state borrowing has driven yields up by about five percentage points since last year's popular uprising.

Its parlous financial state pushed Egypt in January to start talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3.2 billion loan to ward off a balance of payments crisis and a potential currency devaluation.

Last year's uprising repelled tourists and foreign investors, two of Egypt's main sources of hard currency, and economists say the country will need a minimum of $11 billion over the next year to stave off a balance of payments crisis and a potential currency devaluation.

The IMF has demanded that Egypt line up additional resources from international donors as a condition for releasing the $3.2 billion loan. It has also asked Cairo to come up with an economic programme that has broad domestic political support before it releases the funds.

On Thursday, Egypt's Planning Minister Faiza Abu el-Naga said Saudi Arabia had deposited $1 billion for eight years at the Egyptian central bank, pushing Cairo one step closer to securing the IMF loan.

One Cairo-based analyst said the potential for an IMF deal should reflect positively on yields.

"However, the government's current funding requirements suggest that this amount may not be enough to lower yields on T-bills and bonds," he said.

The finance ministry has said it planned to raise 51 billion pounds in fresh funds this quarter in addition to having to turn about 99 billion pounds in maturing T-bills and bonds. This means it must sell a total 150 billion pounds in securities in April, May and June.

In April it exceeded its 53.4 billion target by 1.4 billion pounds, but given the response at recent auctions it is unlikely to do so again in May, unless it comes up with more external financing, the analyst said.

On Thursday, the central bank sold 1 billion pounds ($165.6 million) in 182-day bills instead of the 2 billion pounds it had asked for, and the average yield edged up to 15.087 percent from 15.007 percent at the previous week's offering, the finance ministry said on its website.

The bank also sold 2 billion pounds in 364-day bills instead of the 3 billion pounds it had offered, with the average yield rising to 15.85 percent from 15.602 percent at the last issue on May 1.

"As long as we are not receiving significant amounts of external financing and not tackling the structural problems in the budget, the government will have to continue depending on domestic financing of the deficit," the analyst said.

The central bank said on Thursday it would also sell $750 million in 1-year treasury bills denominated in U.S. dollars, the fifth such issue since it introduced the instrument in November to tap into dollar funds held by local banks.

The previous issues did not lead to lower yields, the analyst added. (For more detail on T-Bills see Reuters pages from to ) ($1 = 6.0365 Egyptian pounds) (Additional reporting by Mohamed Samir; editing by Ron Askew)