CAIRO Oct 13 Egypt's telecom regulator said on Thursday that Orange Egypt has until Oct. 23 to acquire a license to operate fourth-generation mobile phone services in the country.

Egypt's three existing mobile phone operators - Orange, Vodafone and Etisalat - initially all turned down 4G licences, saying the amount of spectrum on offer was not sufficient to allow them to offer 4G services efficiently.

The regulator also said that priority for the additional frequency required to operate the 4G services will be granted to companies that pay for the license fully in dollars. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Susan Fenton)