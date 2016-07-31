CAIRO, July 31 Telecom Egypt, the country's state-owned landline monopoly, said on Sunday its board had given preliminary approval to a plan to buy a fourth-generation mobile phone licence.

Egypt is selling four 4G licences as part of a long-awaited plan to reform the telecoms sector.

The reforms will potentially allow Telecom Egypt, which owns a 45 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt, to enter the mobile phone market directly. They could also allow mobile operators to offer fixed-line services, ending Telecom Egypt's dominance.

"The board of directors decided on July 28 to preliminarily approve obtaining a licence for the establishment, operation and management of 4G networks and providing mobile services," TE said in a statement to the stock exchange website.

The company's full study of the 4G licence plan will now be presented to the investment committee, the statement said.

Banking sources told Reuters earlier this month that Telecom Egypt was in talks with banks to secure a loan worth 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($563.07 million) to acquire a 4G licence.

Egypt's telecom regulator has approached Egypt's three operating companies currently offering mobile services - Orange Egypt, Vodafone Egypt, and Etisalat -- about buying the 4G licences. The cost of the licences has not been disclosed.

The operators have until the first week of August to submit applications.

The government hopes to collect a total of 22.3 billion Egyptian pounds from licence fees, Communications and Information Technology minister Yasser al-Kadi said last month.