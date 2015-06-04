Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO, June 4 Telecom Egypt said on Thursday it would not move forward with its plan to buy treasury stocks.
The firm had said last month it was considering buying treasury stocks after its share price plunged below nominal value.
The country's landline monopoly said it would instead focus its investments on infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Pravin Char)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order