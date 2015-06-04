CAIRO, June 4 Telecom Egypt said on Thursday it would not move forward with its plan to buy treasury stocks.

The firm had said last month it was considering buying treasury stocks after its share price plunged below nominal value.

The country's landline monopoly said it would instead focus its investments on infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Pravin Char)