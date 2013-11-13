Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(In second paragraph changes to 2.86 billion from million)
CAIRO Nov 13 Telecom Egypt on Wednesday reported a 15.6 percent increase in revenue in the third quarter compared with the same period last year.
The landline monopoly, of which the government owns 80 percent, posted a net profit of 650 million Egyptian pounds ($94.4 million) and revenue of 2.86 billion.
Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 1.131 billion pounds. ($1 = 6.8886 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by David Holmes)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)