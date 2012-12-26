CAIRO Dec 26 Egypt will grant Telecom Egypt a license by mid-2013 to provide mobile telephone services and will later let mobile companies offer fixed-lined services using Telecom Egypt infrastructure, the telecom regulator said on Wednesday.

Telecom Egypt, 80 percent owned by the state, has been relying on its data business to boost revenue. Egypt has three mobile operators: Vodafone Egypt, Mobinil, which is controlled by France Telecom, and Dubai-based Etisalat.