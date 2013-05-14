CAIRO May 14 Telecom Egypt on Tuesday reported first-quarter revenue of 2.717 billion Egyptian pounds ($390.12 million), up 1.4 percent from same period last year.

The landline monopoly, of which the government owns 80 percent, posted a net profit of 858 million Egyptian pounds and 947 million for its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The company offers data services to offset lower fixed-line income.

($1 = 6.9645 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Alison Birrane)