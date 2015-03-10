CAIRO, March 10 Telecom Egypt on Tuesday posted net profits for 2014 of 2.03 billion Egyptian pounds ($266 million), down sharply from 2.96 billion pounds in 2013.

The landline monopoly, in which the government owns an 80 percent stake, had operating revenues of 12.16 billion Egyptian pounds in 2014, up from 11.14 billion the previous year. ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by David Clarke)