Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO, March 10 Telecom Egypt on Tuesday posted net profits for 2014 of 2.03 billion Egyptian pounds ($266 million), down sharply from 2.96 billion pounds in 2013.
The landline monopoly, in which the government owns an 80 percent stake, had operating revenues of 12.16 billion Egyptian pounds in 2014, up from 11.14 billion the previous year. ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by David Clarke)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order