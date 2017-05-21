CAIRO May 21 Egypt has prepared the wireless frequencies needed for telecommunications companies in the country to deliver 4G mobile broadband networks, a key step in the long-delayed introduction of high speed telecoms services.

"We are now ready to hand over 4G mobile frequencies to any company that is ready ... we are waiting for companies to finish preparations to receive the frequencies," Communications Minister Yasser al-Kadi told Reuters on Sunday.

Egypt sold four 4G licences in 2016 as part of a long-awaited plan to reform the telecoms sector and raise dollars for stretched government finances.

The country's three mobile operators - Vodafone Egypt , Orange and Etisalat - acquired licences.

Orange Egypt agreed to a provision that half the licence fee be paid in dollars.

Egypt's state-owned landline monopoly Telecom Egypt said in July it would offer 4G services within a year of obtaining frequencies. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Tom Finn; Editing by Mark Potter)