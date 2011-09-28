CAIRO, Sept 28 Landline-monopoly Telecom Egypt said on Wednesday it was owed 128 million Egyptian pounds ($21.5 million) by telecommunications companies providing pre-paid card services.

Telecom Egypt issued a statement after some news reports put the figure at 2.5 billion pounds.

It has filed a complaint to the telecommunications regulatory authority concerning the matter, the statement said. ($1 = 5.9655 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by David Hulmes)