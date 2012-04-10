CAIRO, April 10 Proposed amendments to an
Egyptian law requiring mobile telecom operators to give a
percentage of their shares to Egyptians would apply only to new
licence operators, a communications ministry official said on
Tuesday.
Orascom Telecom Media and Technology said in
February it had reached a preliminary accord to sell most of its
stake in local mobile operator Mobinil to fellow
shareholder France Telecom.
News that parliament was discussing amendments to the
telecoms law helped push Mobinil's shares down 5.6 percent on
Tuesday, traders said. Some investors have voiced concern over a
lack of recent news on progress of the Mobinil deal.
Local landline monopoly Telecom Egypt has a venture with
Vodafone that vies with Mobinil for leadership of the
mobile phone market. The third-placed operator is the Egyptian
affiliate of UAE-based Etisalat.
OTMT shares dropped 4.6 percent on Tuesday and Telecom Egypt
slipped 4 percent.
Minister of Communications and Information Technology
Mohamed Salem said draft changes to the telecoms law were
required because of "the sensitivity of the activity" in which
telecom companies are involved, financial daily Al Mal reported.
He said preliminary discussions focused on a proposal to
ensure 20 percent of the shares in a local telecoms business
were owned by Egyptians.
The ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
told Reuters that the changes, if they occurred, would not apply
to existing businesses.
"The proposed amendments to the telecommunications
regulatory law in parliament are limited to new licenses and
won't be applied to existing operators," the official said.
"They will be applied to the fourth operator in case it exists."
The official also denied that there would be a minimum level
of Egyptian ownership fixed at 20 percent.
