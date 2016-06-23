CAIRO, June 23 Telecom Egypt will not be required to sell its stake in Vodafone Egypt following the introduction of fourth-generation mobile phone services, two telecommunications sector sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The country's landline monopoly does not plan to keep its stake in Vodafone in the long term, however, and will sell it as soon as it receives an appropriate offer, the sources said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by David Clarke)