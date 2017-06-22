CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's state-owned landline
monopoly Telecom Egypt will secure a loan of up to 13
billion Egyptian pounds ($720.22 million) to improve
infrastructure and mobile internet services, Chief Executive
Ahmed El Beheiry told Reuters on Thursday.
The board approved the loan conditions on Wednesday, and El
Beheiry said it would be paid back over eight years.
Telecom Egypt was the first company to buy a 4G licence from
the government in August last year for 7.08 billion Egyptian
pounds, and expects to begin offering mobile services in
September.
($1 = 18.0500 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; editing
by Susan Thomas)