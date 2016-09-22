Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO, Sept 22 Egypt's telecom regulator said on Thursday that none of the local mobile operators had applied for a fourth-generation license by the Sept. 22 deadline and it would consider launching an international tender for the licenses.
Egypt gave companies that already operate in the country priority in obtaining 4G licenses but has said it would launch an international tender should any of them decline the offer.
In its statement, the regulator said its board of directors will meet to discuss alternatives to issuing the licenses, including launching an international tender.
"The options will be presented to the board of directors at its next meeting, early October, to take a decision on the matter," the statement said. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin. Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Susan Fenton)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)