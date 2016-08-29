Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
CAIRO Aug 29 Representatives from Saudi Telecom and Lebara KSA are in Egypt this week to discuss the possibility of obtaining a fourth-generation mobile phone licence, an official from Egypt's telecommunications ministry said on Monday.
Saudi Telecom and Lebara KSA were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)