CAIRO, Sept 22 Vodafone Egypt said on Thursday it rejected the telecom regulator's fourth-generation license offer, saying the license does not offer sufficient spectrum to operate the services efficiently.

"After extensive analysis, Vodafone Egypt's Board of Directors regrets to say that it believes the current terms and conditions of the 4G license do not serve the interests of the Egyptian citizen," the firm said in a statement.

Egypt gave companies that already operate in the country priority in obtaining 4G licences but has said it will launch an international tender should any of them decline the offer. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)