Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
CAIRO, March 23 Egypt's Telecommunications Minister Atef Helmy said on Sunday the country's long awaited unified telecom licence will be activated within three months.
"The unified telecom licence will be activated before June 30, 2014," Helmy said, speaking at an industry event in Cairo. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)