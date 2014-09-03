CAIRO, Sept 3 Egypt's government approved on Wednesday a long-awaited plan to issue a unified landline and mobile telecoms licence, opening the way for fixed-line monopoly Telecom Egypt to offer mobile phone services.

The licence was due to be activated on June 30 but the date passed without implementation. In May, Telecom Egypt agreed to pay 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($350 million) for a mobile licence but has been waiting for the details to be finalised. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; editing by David Clarke)