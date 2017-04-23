CAIRO, April 23 Egypt's largest listed real
estate developer Talaat Mostafa has purchased 500
feddans (acres) for development in the country's new
administrative capital, sources at the housing ministry told
Reuters on Sunday.
Egypt's plan to construct a new city 45 km (28 miles) east
of Cairo was announced in March 2015 at a Sharm al-Sheikh summit
held to attract foreign investors who pulled back from the
country after the 2011 revolt against the government.
"Talaat Mostafa received the land two weeks ago after it
came to an agreement with the administrative capital company on
all the conditions," one of the housing ministry sources said.
The sources did not provide further details of the contract
and Reuters was not immediately able to reach Talaat Mostafa for
comment.
The new capital project appeared to stall after a United
Arab Emirates developer pulled out and a contract to develop
government facilities by a Chinese state developer also fell
through.
About 15 Egyptian companies, including Talaat Mostaafa,
submitted bids in March to develop land for the capital's first
phase of construction, but no official announcement has yet been
made as to the winning bids.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht. Editing by
Jane Merriman)