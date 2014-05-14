BRIEF-Guaranty Trust Bank says retirement of deputy managing director
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
CAIRO May 14 Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa posted a first-quarter profit after tax of 160.8 million Egyptian pounds ($23 million) on Wednesday, up 15 percent from a year earlier, it said in an emailed statement.
Revenues fell to 1.14 billion pounds from 1.52 billion, it said. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
* Announces appointment of Pierre de Wet as CEO, Tony Taylor and Cheree Dyers as an independent non-exec directors