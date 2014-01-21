CAIRO Jan 21 Egypt's tourism revenue sank by 41
percent to $5.9 billion in 2013 in comparison with a year
earlier, Tourism Minister Hisham Zaazou said on Tuesday, a
further sign of pressure on one of Egypt's main sources of
foreign currency.
The tourism sector in the Arab world's most populous nation
has shrivelled since veteran autocrat President Hosni Mubarak
was toppled by a popular uprising in 2011.
After a slight improvement in 2012, tourism took another hit
in 2013 when hundreds were killed in violence that followed the
army's overthrow of elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in
July after mass protests against him.
Zaazou, in a text message to Reuters, confirmed Egypt's
tourism revenues in 2013 reached $5.9 billion. "The number is
correct and for the year 2012 it was $10 billion," he said.
Tourism receipts in the first quarter of Egypt's financial
year, which starts on July 1, tumbled to $931.1 million down
from $2.64 billion a year earlier, according to central bank
data published last month.
The number of tourist nights spent in Egypt between July and
September fell by 57 percent to about 15 million and the average
visitor's spending also dropped compared with a year earlier,
the central bank said.
Egyptian foreign exchange reserves hovered at $17.03 billion
last December. They stood at $36 billion on the eve of the
revolt against Mubarak.