By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, Sept 11
DUBAI, Sept 11 Egypt's tourists should increase
by 5 to 10 percent this year as security improves after the
election of ex-army chief Fattah al-Sisi as president, the
tourism minister said on Thursday.
Tourists are starting to return after more than three years
of turmoil drove them away, Hisham Zazou, minister of tourism,
told Reuters by telephone.
Since early 2011, Egypt had seen the overthrow of
long-standing autocrat Hosni Mubarak, the election and then the
ouster of Islamist Mohamed Mursi after barely a year in office,
the killing of hundreds of his supporters and jailing of
thousand more and the election of Sisi in May.
"After the presidential election, we envisioned better
security and stability in Egypt, which has been reflected in the
lifting or softening of negative travel advisories by a number
of European countries," Zazou said.
"The European market represents an important source of
business and that yielded a better flow of tourists into the
country," Zazou said. "The second half will be much better than
the first half and I look forward to an increase."
More than 14.7 million tourists visited Egypt in 2010,
dropping to 9.8 million in 2011. Visitors picked up in 2012 to
11.5 million but shrank to 9.5 million last year after various
attacks on tourist destinations.
Tourist revenue in the first half of 2014 was $3 billion,
down 25 percent from a year earlier, the government said in
August. Earlier government figures had shown tourism was
contributing 11.3 percent of Egypt's GDP and bringing in 14.4
percent of foreign currency revenues.
"We still have a long way to go," Zazou said. "I cannot
claim we have bypassed the low periods we've lived for the past
three years, but I feel more optimistic now seeing the figures
are getting slightly better by the month since June."
He said Egypt would increase its marketing and advertising
to convince foreign tourists it was safe to visit. Much of the
promotion will use social media such as Google, Facebook and
Twitter.
Google Inc this week extended its Street View
application to six of Egypt's historical sites, including the
Pyramids of Giza and Cairo's 1,300-year-old Hanging Church.
"Street View is a great source of planning for tourists and
we hope more people will be inspired to travel to the country
after viewing the images," said Tarek Abdalla, head of marketing
for Google in Middle East and North Africa.
(Reporting by Matt Smith in Dubai; Editing by Larry King)