CAIRO Dec 13 Egypt expects to earn about $9 billion from tourism in 2011, down about third on a year earlier after many visitors were deterred by an uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak in February and unrest that followed, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"We expect around 30 to 35 percent less revenue than last year which means it is going to be around $3.5 billion to $4 billion less, so we are speaking about a figure around $9 billion." Hisham Zaazou, senior assistant to the tourism minister, told Reuters. He put 2010 revenues at $12.5 billion.

(Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; Writing by Edmund Blair)