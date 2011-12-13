* Tourism revenue in 2011 expected at about $9 billion
* Minister says "irresponsible" rhetoric threatens sector
By Shaimaa Fayed
CAIRO, Dec 13 Egypt expects to earn about
$9 billion from tourism in 2011, down by about a third on a year
earlier after many visitors were deterred by an uprising that
toppled Hosni Mubarak in February and unrest that followed, a
senior official said on Tuesday.
Tourism is Egypt's top foreign currency earner, accounting
for over a tenth of gross domestic product. Analysts say
bookings for its beach resorts appear to have recovered faster
than visits to areas along the Nile where most pharaonic ruins
are found.
"We ended up the year 2010 with revenue of $12.5 billion.
This year so far we have had fluctuations in the number of
visitors ... We started the year with a drop of 80 percent, then
it got better through the year," Hisham Zaazou, senior assistant
to the tourism minister, told Reuters.
"We expect around 30 to 35 percent less revenue than last
year, which means it is going to be around $3.5 billion to $4
billion less, so we are speaking about a figure around $9
billion," he added.
Tourism Minister Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour, speaking at a
news conference on Tuesday, said tourism had been threatened by
some candidates in Egypt's parliamentary election who had made
"irresponsible" statements, and he vowed to make sure the
industry was not harmed.
Many Egyptians working in tourism have warned against what
they said were threats by Islamic radicals to undermine the
industry.
"We will continue to support the tourism sector, which is a
main pillar of the Egyptian economy, and we will work hard to
support it ... against anyone or anything that would destroy
it," Abdel Nour said.
Islamists look set to have a strong showing in parliament,
with the once-banned Muslim Brotherhood winning 37 percent of
the vote in a first phase of balloting and the much more
puritanical Salafis securing a surprise 24 percent.
There have been suggestions that an Islamist government in
Egypt might restrict alcohol sales, mixed bathing and the
wearing of revealing swimwear in the country's popular resorts,
like Sharm el-Sheikh on the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula.
The Muslim Brotherhood has said these were not its agenda.
One prominent Salafi spokesman has suggested covering up
ancient Egyptian statues, such as the Sphinx that guards the
pyramids, saying they may be idolatrous.
He was later disavowed by members of the Salafist al-Nour
party.
"Tourism creates jobs in the investment stage and the
construction stage and jobs in the administration and service
stage," Abdel Nour said.
A main challenge was "the irresponsible rhetoric by one
faction or another that threatens the tourism sector," he said.
"I assure people that this rhetoric does not express reality ...
and is incapable of being implemented."
(Writing by Edmund Blair and Patrick Werr; editing by Anna
Willard/Ruth Pitchford)