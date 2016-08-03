CAIRO Aug 3 Egypt's trade deficit was 24.6
percent smaller in May compared with a year earlier, the
statistics agency said on Wednesday, as the government seeks to
promote exports while minimising imports to manage a chronic
shortage of hard currency.
The trade deficit was 25.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($2.8
billion), down from 33.4 billion in the same month a year
earlier, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and
Statistics said in a statement.
Egypt has run short of foreign currency since a popular
uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors,
leaving it struggling to pay for imports, from wheat to consumer
goods.
The central bank has been rationing dollars, giving priority
to imports of essential goods and to exporters who need to
import raw material for manufacturing.
Exports increased by 9.1 percent in May to 18.3 billion
pounds, CAPMAS said.
Imports decreased by 13.3 percent, reaching 43.5 billion
pounds in May versus 50.2 billion pounds in the same month a
year earlier, it said.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)