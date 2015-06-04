CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's stock exchange will move
to next-day settlement of trades on June 11 in a move aimed at
increasing activity and liquidity, the securities regulator said
on Thursday.
At present, the market operates under second-day settlement.
The change could increase trading activity by making money flow
faster, and by shortening the time that trades are unsettled,
reducing counterparty risks.
"Next-day settlement will start next Thursday and will help
create new liquidity as well as help investors better manage
risk," Sherif Sami, head of the securities regulator, told
Reuters.
Next-day settlement will be optional for investors in
Egypt's bourse, Sami said, adding that it would apply to all
stocks and exchange-traded funds available on the market.
"Using next-day settlement when selling a stock will only be
available through the same brokerage the stock was bought
through ... and brokerages will not be able to use next-day
settlement without orders from clients," Sami said.
Next-day settlement will be the second major reform to the
market this year. Egypt approved the use of exchange-traded
funds in January.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing
by Yara Bayoumy and Jason Neely)