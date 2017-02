CAIRO, July 17 A train accident in a Cairo suburb injured at least 15 passengers on Tuesday and early reports that some people had died could not be confirmed, security and medical sources said.

The train was travelling from southern Egypt towards Cairo when it derailed in the Giza neighbourhood of Badrashin, according to two security officials in the area. (Reporting by Tamim Elyan; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Louise Ireland)