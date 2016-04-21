BRIEF-Beijing Capital Land achieved contracted sales amounted to about RMB4.51 bln in March
* In March 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4.51 billion Source (http://bit.ly/2oQ3FSN) Further company coverage:
CAIRO, April 21 Yields on Egypt's six-month and one-year treasury bills rose at auction on Thursday.
The average yield on Egypt's 182-day T-bill rose to 14.015 percent from 13.727 percent at the last sale on April 14. The yield on the 357-day bill rose to 14.412 percent from 14.085 percent. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by John Stonestreet)
* In March 2017, BCL achieved contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB4.51 billion Source (http://bit.ly/2oQ3FSN) Further company coverage:
April 7 Indian shares closed lower on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday held its policy rate and warned about higher inflation, while sentiment was further hurt by losses in Asian markets.
* Clearline Capital Lp reports a 6.8 percent passive stake in Apptio Inc as of March 28 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nKm4yC) Further company coverage: