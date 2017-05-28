CAIRO May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 273-day bill rose to 20.478 percent from 19.709 percent at the previous auction.

The yield on the 91-day bill increased to 20.519 percent from 19.493 percent previously. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)