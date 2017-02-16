BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
CAIRO Feb 16 Average yields on Egyptian six-month and one-year Treasury bills rose at an auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.
The yield on 182-day Treasury bills rose to 18.829 percent from 17.726 percent at the previous auction.
The yield on 364-day bills jumped to 18.982 percent from 17.725 percent at the most recent similar auction.
(Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Dominic Evans)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.