CAIRO Feb 23 Average yields on Egyptian six-month and one-year Treasury bills rose at an auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.

The yield on 182-day Treasury bills rose to 19.826 percent from 18.829 percent at the previous auction.

The yield on 357-day bills rose to 19.810 percent from 18.982 percent at the most recent similar auction. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein, editing by Larry King)