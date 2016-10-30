(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Ahmed Aboulenein
CAIRO Oct 30 Egypt cancelled its three and nine
month treasury bill auction on Sunday, data from the central
bank showed, confounding market expectations of a steep hike in
benchmark interest rates.
Neither the bank nor the Finance Ministry gave any reason
for the cancellation but bankers said banks had asked for yields
the government found too high.
"The banks made very high bids in today's auction," one
banker told Reuters, adding that markets anticipate a steep hike
in interest rates.
Economists said Sunday's move came as a surprise after
higher yields finally accepted in an auction on Thursday
indicated the government was willing to go to further lengths in
order to plug a budget deficit.
"This cancellation is surprising. We have seen banks over
the past three or four weeks submitting higher yields and
getting rejected but last week was the first time a 1 percent
jump was accepted. We expected this to continue," said Hany
Genena, head of research at Beltone Financial in Cairo.
"The government needs to plug its budget deficit which is
why it was forced to accept higher yields on Thursday. Today's
cancellation is unlikely to be sustainable because of high
borrowing requirements."
Three bankers had told Reuters on Tuesday that the central
bank advised some banks to redesignate bond holdings so they
cannot be traded on the secondary market in order to shield them
from an expected spike in interest rates.
Economists widely expect a steep devaluation in the pound
but say such a bold move would be accompanied by a significant
hike in key interest rates to stabilise the currency, attract
inflows and avoid dollarisation.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is next
due to meet on Nov. 17 and economists widely expected it to
raise rates. Sunday's move suggests the hike may not be as steep
as initially expected.
"A rate hike would have been more consistent with currency
stability, particularly given the surge in inflation rates and
expectations. What we have now is stalling activity in both the
official and parallel markets for Egyptian pounds and dollars,"
Genena said.
Egypt has struggled to earn dollars since a popular uprising
in 2011 caused an exodus of tourists and foreign investors, its
chief sources of hard currency.
The dollar shortage has put downward pressure on the pound,
which the central bank sets at 8.88 to the dollar but which has
depreciated to about 17 pounds on the black market.
Large losses in treasury bills and bond portfolios could
push banks below the required capital adequacy ratio.
Many Egyptian banks have a high level of exposure to
government debt which has traditionally been seen as a safe,
high-yielding investment.
The central bank has already made significant interest rate
increases this year but surprised markets by holding its policy
rates steady at the last MPC meeting.
Egypt is in the process of securing a $12 billion
International Monetary Fund loan to back a government reform
programme aimed at slashing the government deficit and
rebalancing its money market.
(Additional reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison
Williams and Susan Thomas)